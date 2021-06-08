La Jolla crime and public safety news: Charity fraud, kayaker rescued, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

La Jolla man sentenced in charity fraud case

Bruce Baker, a retired La Jolla dentist who pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a charity fraud and tax evasion scheme involving former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, was sentenced June 7 to 15 months in custody.

Baker, 75, is slated to report to prison July 28, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Baker pleaded guilty to reporting more than $2.6 million in charitable donations over several years, with about $2.4 million funneled back to him by Goldstein.

Goldstein has pleaded guilty to charges related to accepting charitable donations from various people, then returning about 90 percent of the funds to the donors while pocketing the remainder for himself and providing donors with fabricated receipts.

According to prosecutors, Goldstein did not return Baker’s money to him directly, as done with others. Instead, he made several payments on Baker’s behalf.

Like the other donors, Baker filed false tax returns and pretended he was eligible for tax deductions for his purported donations to Chabad, resulting in a tax loss of more than $600,000, court documents state.

Baker made a similar fake donation to a charity led by a San Diego religious leader identified in court documents only as Y.F.

With penalties and interest, the tax loss has grown to more than $1.3 million, and Baker has already paid more than $800,000 in restitution, according to the prosecution. — City News Service

Kayaker rescued near Emerald Cove

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and city lifeguards rescued a kayaker who crashed near the cliffs of Emerald Cove in La Jolla on June 2.

The 21-year-old man was treated and extricated from the site to be taken to an area hospital. Further information was unavailable.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 6, ZIP code 92037 had 1,630 registered cases (up by 12 from last week) and 3,765.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 6, 31,321 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

May 17

Fraud: 600 block Carla Way, 1 p.m.

May 27

Grand theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7 a.m.

May 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 a.m.

Open container in public park: Coast Boulevard at Prospect Street, 3:27 p.m.

Open container in public park: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 6:07 p.m.

May 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6400 block Dowling Drive, 1 a.m.

May 30

Petty theft: 1400 block Vista Claridad, 2:10 a.m.

Felony battery with serious bodily injury: 800 block Turquoise Street, 9:40 p.m.

May 31

Felony grand theft: 700 block Fern Glen, 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 10:25 p.m.

June 1

Residential burglary: 2300 block Bahia Drive, 10 a.m.

Simple battery: 1200 block Prospect Street, 6 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 5500 block Beaumont Avenue, 8 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Kolmar Street, 10 p.m.

June 2

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8 p.m.

June 3

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 6700 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 8:40 a.m.

June 4

Felony vehicle theft: 1000 block Loring Street, 10:20 a.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:11 p.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Agate Street, 11 p.m.

June 5

Commercial burglary: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆