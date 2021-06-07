Country Day girls and Bishop’s boys win lacrosse titles

The CIF San Diego Section high school lacrosse finals over the weekend brought La Jolla Country Day School’s girls team its first-ever section championship and The Bishop’s School boys team its first crown.

The news wasn’t as good for La Jolla High School’s girls team, which lost its division title game.

Girls Division II

La Jolla Country Day 16, Carlsbad 5

Nine seniors who mostly have played together since middle school led La Jolla Country Day to its first playoff win two years ago before losing to Carlsbad in the quarterfinals, then had to wait 15 months because of the coronavirus pandemic to reach their goal of a section title, which was achieved with a victory over the Lancers.

Senior Jenna Hernandez scored three of her four goals in the first half for the Torreys.

Though the championship was the goal, a 12-6 regular season win over powerful Bishop’s was the program’s first victory against that school, which signified to the LJCDS girls that this year’s undefeated squad was a championship contender.

“This group of seniors has been together since middle school and it took us four years, but we got a championship,” Hernandez said.

Senior Leilah Tashakorian, who scored three goals in a 19-9 semifinal win over Mount Carmel, scored four goals in the second half against Carlsbad to help the Torreys pull away after a 7-4 halftime advantage.

“It is just crazy to see that we were playing at such a young age together just for fun,” Tashakorian said. “When the pandemic hit, it broke our hearts, but when we got our chance this year to play, it was great to get a chance to face Carlsbad again, this time for a championship.”

Freshman Sophia DeJarnette also had four goals for LJCDS (15-0).

“We have a great support system, and our families are a big part of that,” Torreys head coach Christa DeMovellan said. “We call ourselves a sisterhood for a reason. We believe in each other, and it comes out big in games like this.”

Girls Open Division

Scripps Ranch 10, La Jolla High 3

The 2021 season ended where the 2019 season left off, as No. 1-ranked Scripps Ranch defeated the La Jolla Vikings to capture the Open Division title.

Senior Emma Tadeusiak scored three goals in the first half to help the Falcons build a 5-0 lead in the game’s first 10 minutes.

Boys Division I

The Bishop’s School 8, Westview 5

Top-seeded Bishop’s used some freshmen power with three goals from ninth-grader Nick Marvin and two by classmate Brooks Rodger to beat Westview.

Nick scored two consecutive goals and assisted on the next in a three-goal surge that gave the Knights an 8-4 lead with 6:25 to go in their first final since 2015.

“I’m just happy our seniors won,” said Nick, who also had another assist. “They worked hard and led our team. It’s been great and exciting to be here.”

Bishop’s (11-3) took the title in coach Steve Sepeta’s 20th season. The victory also provided a post-graduation present for seven seniors, who received their diplomas June 4.

“It’s amazing,” said senior Griffin Dooley, who had two goals. “To happen in Coach’s 20th year makes it more worth it. As the season progressed, we progressed.” ◆