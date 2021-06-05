Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Bishop’s freshman Lucy Yuan takes CIF girls golf title

Lucy Yuan of The Bishop's School in La Jolla hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the CIF girls golf finals.
(Denis Poroy)
By Terry Monahan
Share

Shooting back-to-back under-par rounds in golf could be, for most people, a satisfying effort.

For Lucy Yuan, it’s just another day on the course.

The 5-foot-6 freshman from The Bishop’s School in La Jolla shot 8 under par over two rounds to win the individual title at the CIF Girls Golf Championships on June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

She followed up a 3-under opening round of 69 with a 5-under 67 on the final round for the crown.

Say Congrats to a Graduate!

Congrats graduate promo

Say Congrats to a Graduate!

“I’d be lying if I said I was not nervous,” said Lucy, who moved to the United States from Canada in 2014. “I was more excited though. The entire experience was worth the nervousness.

“I’ve been playing tournaments since I was 6, so pressure is not a big deal. ... After Day 1, I was going for the win all the way.”

“I was glad we got to have a season, even as late as this was,” she added.

Normally, the girls golf season is played in the fall, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. ◆

News Prep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement