Bishop’s freshman Lucy Yuan takes CIF girls golf title

Shooting back-to-back under-par rounds in golf could be, for most people, a satisfying effort.

For Lucy Yuan, it’s just another day on the course.

The 5-foot-6 freshman from The Bishop’s School in La Jolla shot 8 under par over two rounds to win the individual title at the CIF Girls Golf Championships on June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

She followed up a 3-under opening round of 69 with a 5-under 67 on the final round for the crown.

“I’d be lying if I said I was not nervous,” said Lucy, who moved to the United States from Canada in 2014. “I was more excited though. The entire experience was worth the nervousness.

“I’ve been playing tournaments since I was 6, so pressure is not a big deal. ... After Day 1, I was going for the win all the way.”

“I was glad we got to have a season, even as late as this was,” she added.

Normally, the girls golf season is played in the fall, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. ◆