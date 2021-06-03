This Month in La Jolla History: Heald house built, library association established, and more

On June 8, 1887, construction began on one of the first houses built in La Jolla, according to “This Day in San Diego History” by Linda Pequegnat.

The house, at the corner of Silverado Street and Exchange Place, belonged to George W. Heald; he left La Jolla after his wife’s death in 1891 to live elsewhere in San Diego. The house was torn down in 1936, Pequegnat wrote.

Other June events

June 18, 1899: Five years after the La Jolla Reading Club was established in 1894, it was incorporated as the Library Association of La Jolla, according to Howard Randolph in his 1955 book “La Jolla Year by Year.”

The Library Association of La Jolla still operates at its original location on the corner of Girard Avenue and Wall Street, under the name of The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library.

The Athenaeum itself was dedicated on June 27, 1957. Today, it has over 1,700 member households and is one of only 17 nonprofit membership libraries remaining in the country, according to its website.

A whale barbecue was held at La Jolla Cove in 1917. (Courtesy of the La Jolla Historical Society)

June 22, 1917: A “whale barbecue” was held at La Jolla Cove, according to “This Day in San Diego History” by Linda Pequegnat, with soldiers from nearby Army base Camp Kearny invited.

The governor of Baja California also attended the barbecue, which featured whale meat provided by an unknown butcher, Pequegnat wrote, as did a 45-piece band for entertainment.

June 25, 1917: The first bathing suit regulation was established in La Jolla, which made it illegal for anyone over 10 to appear on the street or in public, except in the La Jolla Cove vicinity, in a swimsuit, Pequegnat wrote.

Violation could result in up to $25 in fines or imprisonment up to 25 days, or both.

The ordinance was rescinded in August 1931, according to Pequegnat.

June 1928: The La Jolla National Bank was organized, according to Randolph. It opened in temporary quarters on the southwest corner of Wall Street and Herschel Avenue, moving later that year to the northwest corner.

June 19, 1951: Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores was dedicated after the land was donated to the city of San Diego by Florence Scripps Kellogg, the niece of renowned La Jolla philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, according to Pequegnat.

Kellogg gifted the land in memory of her late husband, Frederick William Kellogg, who developed the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club in The Shores, Pequegnat wrote.

Frederick Kellogg developed the club after purchasing it as the La Jolla Beach & Yacht Club in 1935, building four tennis courts and changing its name. After Frederick Kellogg’s death in 1940, his son, William Scripps Kellogg, took over management and development of the property, followed by William’s son William Crowe Kellogg in 1973, according to the club’s website. The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club is currently managed by the fourth generation of Kelloggs with William J. Kellogg at the helm. ◆

