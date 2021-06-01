La Jolla News Nuggets: Book sale at library, pickleball clinics, more

Friends of La Jolla Library outdoor book sale

The Friends of the La Jolla Library will be holding an outdoor book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5 in front of the La Jolla Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. Books, magazines, jigsaw puzzles and DVDs for all ages will be available, with prices starting at 25 cents. Cash or credit/debit only. 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Friends of the La Jolla Library in support of the La Jolla Riford Library.

For a limited time, the Friends will be accepting donations of gently used books, magazines, puzzles & DVDs for future sales. For more information, visit lajollalibrary.org.

JCC to host pickleball clinics

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Jacobs Family Campus will offer beginner, intermediate and youth pickleball clinics that are open to the community this summer.

Adult beginner clinics are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, July 18, at which instructors will offer a basic overview of the court and equipment and cover proper grip and body placement, groundstrokes, basic serving rules and scoring. Intermediate clinics are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27 and Sunday, July 18, at which instructors will cover serve and return techniques, how to improve consistency, develop strategies, drop shots and point play. Clinics are $24 per session or $20 for JCC members.

With pickleball – a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping pong – growing in popularity, the La Jolla Recreation Center painted a pickleball court on its basketball court last year.

For more information on pickleball clinics, visit lfjcc.org/qualcomm/tennis.

UC San Diego scholars program receives funds to expand reach

UC San Diego’s PATHways to STEM through Enhanced Access and Mentorship Program, launched in 2017, has received grants and donations totaling $490,000.

The funds will be used to bolster the program’s resources and continue student scholarships to increase the number and success of underrepresented students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at UCSD.

Scholars receive up to $10,000 per year to support educational costs, as well as a stipend for summer research.

The funds originated in part from an anonymous donor, who committed $140,000 toward the PATHS program over the next four years, which will fund scholarships for three students per year. San Diego Squared also gifted $120,000, which will also generate three scholarships per year for four years.

PATHS was also awarded $155,000 in grant funds from The Genentech Foundation, which will support the growth of the program’s physical space and fund coaching and mental health resources. The university was also awarded a $75,000 grant from The San Diego Foundation, which will provide summer research stipends for scholars.

For more information, visit paths.ucsd.edu.

Salk Institute scientists study shows molecular compounds may help fight muscle mass loss

Scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla are studying ways to accelerate the regeneration of muscle tissue, using a combination of molecular compounds that are commonly used in stem cell research.

Muscle tissue regeneration can counter the loss of muscle mass, one of the effects of aging that contributes to disability.

The study, published May 25 in Nature Communications by senior author and Salk professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, showed that using the molecular compounds increased the regeneration of muscle cells in mice by activating the precursors of muscle cells, called myogenic progenitors.

The paper was also published by first author Chao Wang and co-authors Ruben Rabadan Ros, Paloma Martinez Redondo, Zaijun Ma, Lei Shi, Yuan Xue, Isabel Guillen-Guillen, Ling Huang, Tomoaki Hishida, Hsin-Kai Liao, Concepcion Rodriguez Esteban and Pradeep Reddy of Salk; Estrella Nuñez Delicado of Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia in Spain; and Pedro Guillen Garcia of Clinica CEMTRO in Spain.

Essbee Learning Center holds youth writing contest

The Essbee Learning Center is holding its second annual spring writing contest for young authors.

The contest, open to students in kindergarten through eighth grade, asks for works of fiction to be submitted via email to EssbeeFictionContest@EssbeeLearning.com through Tuesday, June 15.

Entries must include the student’s name, school and grade. Winners will be announced by Thursday, July 15, and will receive a Warwick’s bookstore gift certificate.

La Jolla Christmas Parade opens registration

A past Christmas Parade proceeds in La Jolla. This year’s event is scheduled for Dec. 5 and is open for registration now. (File)

Registration is open for entries in the 65th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival set for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in The Village. The theme of this year’s parade is “Spirit of La Jolla — Celebrating Home Town Heroes.”

Registration will close Sunday, Aug. 1, or whenever slots in each category are full. For more information, visit ljparade.com.

La Jolla High School slates summer theater program

La Jolla High School will hold a summer theater program from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, to Friday, July 30. The program will be run at the school’s Parker Auditorium.

The program will aim to produce a full show live onstage and is open to students from La Jolla High and eighth-graders from Muirlands and Pacific Beach middle schools.

Actors, singers, dancers and backstage “techies” are sought; no experience is necessary.

The program is free. Students must provide their own transportation to and from rehearsals and performances.

Space is limited. To sign up, email Stacey Allen at sallen@sandi.net.

Bodhi Tree Concerts receives $13,000 grant from NEA

La Jolla-based Bodhi Tree Concerts has been approved for a $13,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant to support the commission of a bilingual Spanish/English children’s opera, “Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote,” composed by San Diego Pulitzer Prize-winning contemporary composer Anthony Davis with libretto by American writer, poet and professor Quincy Troupe.

The project will use words and music to highlight subjects of immigration and migrant life, exploring shared values of home, family and culture.

The opera tells the story of a young rabbit whose father travels north to find work and earn money for his family. When his father does not return as expected, Pancho sets out on an adventure to find him.

The opera is currently being composed, with workshop performances planned for 2022, leading to a 2023 premiere.

Parks department looking to hire pool lifeguards and recreation leaders

The San Diego Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill 10 positions this summer at facilities citywide, with jobs for everyone from students to those who ultimately want a career in public service.

Positions include pool guards, recreation center directors, recreation leaders and swimming pool managers. Some positions are just for the summer; others are continuous.

To apply and for more information, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/sandiego.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆