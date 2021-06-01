La Jolla crime and public safety news: Shark sighting, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

White shark spotted off La Jolla over Memorial Day weekend, beachgoers warned

A shark — possibly a juvenile great white shark — was spotted swimming in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach on Monday afternoon, prompting warnings to beachgoers.

About noon, a swimmer notified San Diego city lifeguards that they’d seen a shark in the water around Blacks Beach, Lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark said. Lifeguards stepped up patrols and issued warnings.

Then about 2:30 p.m., a sea lion with a shark bite was found in the surf perhaps 75 yards from the shoreline, he said.

San Diego lifeguards sent out a boat and saw what looked to be a juvenile 6- to 7-foot great white shark north of the city along Torrey Pines State Beach, he said.

Warning signs were posted for 24 hours.

— San Diego Union-Tribune

Ex-La Jollan charged in college bribery scandal blames feds for cardiac injuries

A mother accused in a massive college bribery scandal is asking a federal judge to dismiss the case, saying the paramilitary-style arrest at her La Jolla home more than two years ago triggered a life-threatening cardiac injury that now puts her “at mortal risk” if she testifies in her own defense at trial, according to a motion filed Friday.

Elisabeth Kimmel, 57, a former television executive, is among a small group of parents still headed to trial in the investigation dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” Many of the more than 30 parents charged have pleaded guilty and already wrapped up prison sentences, including actor Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Guiannulli, actor Felicity Huffman, Del Mar insurance executive Toby MacFarlane and former surfing executive Jeffrey Bizzack.

Kimmel, who once owned KFMB stations in San Diego as part of her family-owned Midwest Television Inc., now lives in Las Vegas. She is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud; conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery; and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She is accused of paying $475,000 in bribes to get her two children into Georgetown University and the University of Southern California through a “side door” as athletic recruits for sports they didn’t play, according to court records.

— San Diego Union-Tribune

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 29, ZIP code 92037 had 1,618 registered cases (up by seven from last week) and 3,738.0 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 29, 29,176 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police Blotter

May 13

Assault likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult: 300 block Fern Glen, 7:18 p.m.

May 15

Felony grand theft: 700 block Silver Street, 3:17 p.m.

May 21

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Belvedere Street, 6:30 p.m.

May 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Prospect Street, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 5:30 p.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:47 p.m.

May 25

Commercial burglary: 800 block Prospect Street, 12:05 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8300 block La Vereda, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Draper Avenue, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Arenas Street, 10 p.m.

May 27

Residential burglary: 700 block Van Nuys Street, 5 p.m.

May 28

Petty theft: 5200 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:12 a.m.

May 30

Vandalism: 7300 block Girard Avenue, 7 p.m.

Sex crime (other): 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 11 p.m.

May 31

Residential burglary: 7400 block Fay Avenue, 2:29 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1300 block Torrey Pines Road, 5:40 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports