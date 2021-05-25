La Jolla crime and public safety news: House fire, broken hydrant, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Lower Hermosa fire causes $90,000 in damage

A fire that broke out in a house on Avenida Cresta in La Jolla’s Lower Hermosa area May 23 caused about $90,000 in property damage, but no injuries were reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews knocked down the fire around 5:25 p.m. Authorities said it started in a bedroom and spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to those two rooms. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Broken fire hydrant sends water sky-high

Water rockets skyward from a broken fire hydrant in the 300 block of Bonair Street in La Jolla on May 20. (Courtesy of Sharon Miller)

Emergency personnel work to shut off a broken fire hydrant in the 300 block of Bonair Street on May 20. (Courtesy of Sharon Miller)

A broken fire hydrant in La Jolla’s Barber Tract neighborhood the evening of May 20 sent water shooting so high that it could be seen from the Muirlands area.

Emergency personnel were able to contain the water to the 300 block of Bonair Street.

Resident Sharon Miller said a vehicle hit the hydrant while making a U-turn.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 23, ZIP code 92037 had 1,611 registered cases (up by 12 from last week) and 3,721.8 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 23, 28,802 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

May 10

Vandalism: 200 block Prospect Street, 9 a.m.

May 11

Petty theft: 600 block Prospect Street, 11:25 a.m.

May 14

Vandalism: 200 block Prospect Street, 6 p.m.

May 15

Residential burglary: 1900 block Hypatia Way, 12:01 a.m.

May 17

Fraud: 2400 block Vallecitos Court, noon

Residential burglary: 6800 block Via Valverde, noon

May 18

Felony grand theft: 800 block Nautilus Street, 7 p.m.

May 19

Felony grand theft: Beach access at Nautilus Street, 12:50 p.m.

May 20

Petty theft: 700 block Nautilus Street, 8:35 a.m.

Fraud: 700 block Van Nuys Street, 10 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, noon

Felony vandalism: 5200 block Castle Hills Drive, 4 p.m.

Felony threatening crime with intent to terrorize: 300 block Bandera Street, 4:12 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Fern Glen, 6:37 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

May 21

Felony grand theft: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 81000 El Paseo Grande, 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7100 block Monte Vista Avenue, 10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7000 block Caminito Valverde, 10:20 p.m.

May 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard South, 6:44 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 3:41 p.m.

May 23

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 7 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 1 p.m.

Drunk in public: 6600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:27 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 4 p.m.

May 24

Throwing substance at a vehicle: 7800 block Herschel Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆