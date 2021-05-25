Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 27-June 3

Thursday, May 27

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, May 28

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Salem Emara, NASA ambassador, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Saturday, May 29

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Sunday, May 30

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 31 — Memorial Day

Tuesday, June 1

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Mike Boldrick and Lori Walton from the nonprofit Freedom Dogs will speak. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, June 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆