Bishop’s boys water polo takes rivalry game against La Jolla; Round 2 is May 28

La Jolla High School and The Bishop’s School renewed their crosstown water polo rivalry May 19 as Bishop’s came away with a 13-9 road victory in a matchup of the boys teams. The two will square off again at 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Bishop’s.

The Bishop’s boys, defending CIF San Diego Section title holders, were led by Zach Fales’ four goals and by Jack Martin, who scored three goals, and Mark Stone, who netted two.

Rhys Bugelli led La Jolla High with four goals. Gavin Olson scored two.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆