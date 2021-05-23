Bishop’s boys water polo takes rivalry game against La Jolla; Round 2 is May 28
Zach Fales (left) shoots for The Bishop’s School as La Jolla High’s Crusoe Frapwell defends during Bishop’s 13-9 water polo victory May 19. Fales scored four goals. (Nicola Bugelli)
La Jolla High School’s Alex Brown (right) tries to get the ball past Jack Martin of The Bishop’s School during a May 19 water polo match won by Bishop’s, 13-9. (Nicola Bugelli)
Kiefer Black of La Jolla High School looks for a throwing lane against Zach Fales of The Bishop’s School. (Nicola Bugelli)
Jack Martin (4) of The Bishop’s School and Rhys Bugelli of La Jolla High face off in the schools’ May 19 water polo match. Martin scored three goals, Bugelli four. (Nicola Bugelli)
La Jolla High water polo players hand out some “atta-boys” during their May 19 match against Bishop’s. (Nicola Bugelli)
La Jolla High School and The Bishop’s School renewed their crosstown water polo rivalry May 19 as Bishop’s came away with a 13-9 road victory in a matchup of the boys teams. The two will square off again at 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Bishop’s.
The Bishop’s boys, defending CIF San Diego Section title holders, were led by Zach Fales’ four goals and by Jack Martin, who scored three goals, and Mark Stone, who netted two.
Rhys Bugelli led La Jolla High with four goals. Gavin Olson scored two.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
