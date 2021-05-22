Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
‘Diamonds Are Forever’: Las Patronas previews its 2021 Jewel Ball

Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti (left) and 2021 Jewel Ball chairwoman Katherine Lobo will present this year’s ball, themed “Diamonds Are Forever,” on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Las Patronas’ 2021 Jewel Ball, “Diamonds Are Forever,” honors the 75th anniversary of the ball with a James Bond theme.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Several of Las Patronas’ past presidents gather at the May 19 Jewel Ball preview, the organization’s first in-person event in more than a year.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
2021 Jewel Ball chairwoman Katherine Lobo (center) is joined by co-chairs Robyne Daniels (left) and Megan Cox at the Jewel Ball preview May 19.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti (left) and Vice President Tina Boynton attend the “Diamonds Are Forever” preview May 19.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
2021 Jewel Ball chairwoman Katherine Lobo (center) stands with design chairs Lin Foletta (left) and Mio Hood.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Las Patronas past Jewel Ball chairs gather at the 2021 Jewel Ball preview May 19.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic eager to resume its in-person efforts, La Jolla-based philanthropy group Las Patronas has revealed the details of its 2021 Jewel Ball, themed “Diamonds Are Forever.”

The theme is a nod to the annual fundraiser’s longevity; 2021 marks the Jewel Ball’s 75th anniversary. This year, it will return to the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, after being held virtually last year due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The “Diamonds Are Forever” Jewel Ball, dressed in tuxedo and diamond-studded details evoking James Bond, will feature dining and dancing.

The event, chaired by Katherine Lobo and co-chaired by Megan Cox and Robyne Daniels, is a celebration of its beneficiaries and supporters.

At a Jewel Ball preview May 19 at Piatti restaurant in La Jolla Shores, Lobo said planning this year’s event required flexibility and much effort, but “we’re all just so ready” after more than a year without in-person gatherings.

“All of our supporters and beneficiaries and everyone are just really excited to be back in person and celebrating what Las Patronas has done,” she said.

This year, Las Patronas will fund projects for six major beneficiaries, Vice President Tina Boynton said. Major beneficiaries receive a grant of more than $20,000 each.

The Center for Community Solutions will receive funding for safety improvements for its Next Step North domestic violence shelter; Episcopal Community Services will receive a grant for a van to transport homeless and recovery program clients to services; Father Joe’s Villages will receive funds for a wheelchair-accessible van for the Street Outreach Program; National University will be granted money for virtual reality health simulation headsets to train nurses; Promises2Kids will receive funds for a vehicle for its Camp Connect program to reunite foster children with their siblings; and the San Diego Blood Bank will receive a grant for a Bloodmobile.

Several minor beneficiaries will receive smaller awards.

Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti said “it’s been kind of a challenging year, but we’ve had so much positivity and resilience from all of our members. I’m really grateful and amazed at how well people kept working.”

“This is truly a community effort that Las Patronas does to help those in need in our community,” she said.

For more information, visit laspatronas.org. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

