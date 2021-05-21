Development permitters approve Muirlands and Upper Hermosa home projects; La Jolla Farms proposal will return

An accessory dwelling unit in the Muirlands area and a home construction project in the Upper Hermosa area got the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee’s approval during its May 18 meeting with minimal discussion.

A third project, to build a house in the La Jolla Farms area, will return for a vote during a future meeting.

Upper Hermosa house

The Upper Hermosa development calls for coastal development and site development permits to demolish a single-family residence and consolidate two lots at 6031 and 6051 Folsom Drive for construction of a new two-story single-family residence over a new below-grade parking garage for a total of 8,409 square feet, which includes 1,952 square feet of basement.

Applicant representative Jennifer Luce said during the committee’s preliminary hearing May 11 that the design and landscaping are inspired by the homeowner’s love of the south of France. DPR trustees wanted to see more renderings, height and grading measurements and a depiction of how the house would look surrounded by existing topography.

Having provided the requested information, the only question was about a fence at the back of the house.

Luce noted there would be a “wildlife fence” to keep the homeowner’s dogs from escaping. Trustee Angeles Liera said it would be aesthetically different from what is proposed for the front of the house.

“It’s a nice fence by itself, but I don’t think it sits in with the other fence. I don’t see it as the same motif. ... It impacts the visuals,” Liera said.

But in general support of the project, she voted with the rest of her colleagues that findings can be made to approve the design.

Muirlands ADU

The committee also voted to support a coastal development permit for a proposed detached 911-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with covered patio for an existing single-family residence at 6309 Hartley Drive in the Muirlands area.

Applicant representative Dillon Baker said there would be minimal visibility of the ADU from the street because the unit would be obscured by existing planting and would be behind the existing garage.

Baker said it would “complement the existing architecture well.” The house is historically designated, so any new development must be compatible yet differentiated so as not to be confused with the original development.

Though DPR trustee and historian Diane Kane said “the city’s insistence on all this differentiation is driving me nuts” and that she would have liked the ADU to be even closer to the existing architecture, she nonetheless supported the design.

Liera said she had minor concern about the entryway, but given that it would be hidden from public view, she “didn’t have a problem with it.” She added that “the degree of difference is subtle enough that it would work.”

A motion that findings can be made to support the project passed unanimously.

La Jolla Farms ‘guest house’

DPR reviewed but did not a vote on an amendment to coastal development and site development permits to build a new 18,422-square-foot single-story house with two levels of basement at 9872 La Jolla Farms Road.

Applicant representative Tim Golba said the parcel has a “storied past” and that this is the third round of designs spanning a decade.

The lot is currently vacant, with a field that is informally used for neighborhood recreation. There also is a trailhead for public access at one end of the site, which will remain.

The property is owned by a homeowner next door who Golba said is developing the property as a “guest house and man cave,” with a yoga patio, meditation area and other recreational amenities. Most of the proposed house would be buried into the grading and not visible from the street. “Story poles” are onsite to show what would be visible from surrounding areas.

Previous plans for the site were proposed in 2011 but were never built.

DPR trustee Mike Costello said the committee approved a design, but when the findings went before the La Jolla Community Planning Association, “we were met with 40 angry neighbors and their lawyers.”

Another iteration was approved in 2014 but was never built, and the property was purchased by the current owner soon after.

DPR trustees commended the current design and how it blends in with the topography, but they asked Golba to return with more renderings and an aerial shot, clearer footprints of certain amenities, and how it would be viewed from the street.

La Jolla’s Development Permit Review Committee next meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, online. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆