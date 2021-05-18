La Jolla News Nuggets: Civility project, Life Time gym, home proposals, YMCA, more

UC San Diego, Conflict Resolution Center team up on civility project

UC San Diego and the National Conflict Resolution Center have launched a new research program aimed at evaluating and and building civility in American life.

The Applied Research Center for Civility, based at the university, will study the dynamics behind hate,

intolerance, racial injustice and other social ills, then identify and assess ways to curb them. It will share the findings in reports and conferences.

“Civility in our public life as we know it is on life support,” said Steven Dinkin, president of the San Diego-based Conflict Resolution Center and co-chair of the new civility center. “The breakdown of civil

discourse has exacerbated our country’s deep political polarization. This has led to increased violence and decreased consideration for our neighbors.”

The first project, funded with a $400,000 grant by the Conrad Prebys Foundation, will look at juvenile justice reform in hopes of disrupting the “school to prison pipeline.”

The new civility partnership will be funded through a mix of research grants, donations and contributions to a permanent endowment, organizers said. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Life Time takes outdoor classes back in, removes Wall Street barricades

Life Time gym on Wall Street in La Jolla is pictured May 17. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Barricades that were temporarily erected to corral Life Time La Jolla’s outdoor classes have been taken down and the classes moved inside. The gym, at 1055 Wall St., offered its cycle, Zumba and weight classes on its adjacent sidewalk as COVID-19-related restrictions prompted gyms to operate outdoors.

Life Time La Jolla General Manager Jo Cullen said members “very much enjoyed” the outdoor classes and there was “a fresh energy in the area among residents and businesses.”

But people from surrounding businesses said the classes could be heard from their locations.

“Our afternoon staff was bothered by it, especially our librarian. She is also a musician and has fine hearing,” said Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Executive Director Erika Torri.

Cullen said Life Time staff “worked to be very respectful and conscientious of noise levels,” adding that the studio manager walked the surrounding blocks during classes to make sure they couldn’t be heard.

“We did receive minor complaints and addressed immediately if/when notified,” Cullen said. “We did sound checks [to] quickly correct any issues related to volume of music and our instructors’ mics. ... You can appreciate the excitement of people together, but if it was called to our attention, we promptly corrected.”

She said the classes were taken back indoors as restrictions have lifted and more people are getting COVID-19 vaccinations and are “comfortable inside.” Social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols are in place, and improved air filtration systems were installed, she said.

DPR considers Muirlands and Upper Hermosa home projects

Two projects that went before the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee on a preliminary basis last week were to return as soon as May 18. Neither project was voted on during the committee’s May 11 meeting.

One is a proposed coastal development permit for a detached 911-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with a covered patio for an existing single-family residence at 6309 Hartley Drive in the Muirlands area.

Applicant representative Dillon Baker said the ADU would be obscured from view from the street by existing plants and would “complement the existing architecture well.” The house is historically designated, so any new development must be compatible yet differentiated from the house.

Lacking clear images or renderings of the house and how it would appear with the ADU and in context with its neighbors, the committee asked the applicant to return.

The other project, in the Upper Hermosa area, calls for coastal development and site development permits to demolish a single-family residence and consolidate two lots at 6031and 6051 Folsom Drive for construction of a new two-story single-family residence over a new below-grade parking garage for a total of 8,409 square feet.

Applicant representative Jennifer Luce said the design and landscaping are inspired by the homeowner’s love of the south of France.

DPR Chairman Brian Will said he was “intrigued” by the architecture in that “you said ‘Old World’ and ‘red tile roof’ but … there is contemporary architecture lurking under this traditional skin.” He said he wanted to see more renderings and inspiration references.

Other trustees asked the applicant to return with clearer height and grading measurements and a rendering depicting how the house would look in the existing landscape.

Shepherd YMCA Firehouse to remain production studio, closed for member use

As recreation facilities start to reopen and COVID-19-related restrictions start to lift, the Shepherd YMCA Firehouse at 7877 Herschel Ave. in La Jolla will continue to serve as the production studio for the Y’s virtual programming and will not be open for member use. The facility has been a production studio since March 2020 for live and on-demand classes.

“At this time, the community’s interest in virtual programming remains strong and the Firehouse continues to be utilized to meet this need,” YMCA of San Diego County told the La Jolla Light in a statement. “YMCA members and participants can use the nearby Dan McKinney Family YMCA [at 8355 Cliffridge Ave.] for fitness activities and lap swim, summer day camp, child care, gymnastics and more.”

UC San Diego receives $12 million gift for head and neck cancer center

Hanna and Mark Gleiberman have donated $12 million to UC San Diego Health following Hanna’s treatment of and recovery from tongue cancer at the institution’s newly named Hanna and Mark Gleiberman Head and Neck Cancer Center.

The Gleibermans’ gift will support the cancer center’s clinical trials for head and neck cancer treatment, staff training, pilot projects, endowments for research projects and tools, patient-centered programs and providing services to those who cannot afford them.

The Gleiberman center cared for more than 13,000 patients in 2020, nearly double the number of patients from five years earlier.

Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery to host show ‘Becoming Enlightened’

“Endless Love” by Stephanie Paige is one of the pieces in Paige’s exhibit, “Becoming Enlightened,” running May 22 to June 22 at the Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery )

The Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery at 7946 Ivanhoe Ave. in La Jolla will host its first show since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with “Becoming Enlightened” running May 22 to June 22.

The exhibit includes local artist Stephanie Paige’s meditative circles. She will lead a talk/demonstration and give away a painting from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Part of the proceeds from the show will go to Paige’s favorite charity, the Foster Faces Foundation.

For more information, visit bit.ly/CFAPaige.

R.B. Stevenson Gallery to open ‘Resurgence’ exhibit

The R.B. Stevenson Gallery at 7661 Girard Ave. in La Jolla will open “Resurgence,” a solo exhibition by Rex Yuasa, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. A reception for the artist will begin at 5 p.m.

The exhibit, the artist’s third show at the gallery, will run through Saturday, June 26. Stevenson Gallery will follow all public health guidelines.

For more information, visit rbstevensongallery.com.

La Jolla Community Center to present ‘Lunch Brunch’ on May 24

The La Jolla Community Center will present a “Lunch Brunch” at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at 1030 Torrey Pines Road. Center members and guests are invited to reconnect and have lunch outdoors after a pandemic-associated hiatus from in-person events.

Participants will order and pay for their own lunch from Marketplace Grille, Himitsu Japanese Bistro and Karina’s Cantina Mexican Restaurant. For reservations, email info@ljcommunitycenter.org or call (858) 459-0831.

Bodhi Tree Concerts receives $13,000 grant from NEA

La Jolla-based Bodhi Tree Concerts has been approved for a $13,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant to support the commission of a bilingual Spanish/English children’s opera, “Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote,” composed by San Diego Pulitzer Prize-winning contemporary composer Anthony Davis with libretto by American writer, poet and professor Quincy Troupe.

The project will use words and music to highlight subjects of immigration and migrant life, exploring shared values of home, family and culture.

“We are so grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for recognizing the importance and value of this commission, which will be a significant step in our company’s development and achievement,” says Bodhi Tree Concerts co-director Diana DuMelle. “Our goal for ‘Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote’ is to create an original innovative American youth opera that truthfully reflects our country’s history and the history we are living.”

The opera tells the story of a young rabbit whose father travels north to find work and earn money for his family. When his father does not return as expected, Pancho sets out on an adventure to find him.

The opera is currently being composed, with workshop performances planned for 2022, leading to a 2023 premiere.

Parks department looking to hire pool lifeguards and recreation leaders

The San Diego Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill 10 positions this summer at facilities citywide, with jobs for everyone from students to those who ultimately want a career in public service.

Positions include pool guards, recreation center directors, recreation leaders and swimming pool managers. Some positions are just for the summer; others are continuous.

“The recreation leader, pool guard and first-level pool manager jobs are hourly, so they are great for students and those interested in part-time work. The recreation center director and upper-level pool manager jobs are full-time permanent and they are great for anyone interested in a career in public service,” said Parks & Recreation Director Andy Field. “With the pandemic restrictions reaching their end, we are now seeking applicants to help rebuild our recreation team and get us ready for summer.”

To apply and for more information, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/sandiego.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆