La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus case and vaccine numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 16, ZIP code 92037 had 1,599 registered cases (up by seven from last week) and 3,694.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 16, 27,990 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

May 1

Residential burglary: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 8 p.m.

May 4

Felony shoplifting: 7500 Girard Avenue, 6:34 p.m.

May 6

Fraud: 5500 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

May 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Esterel Drive, 4 a.m.

May 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block La Vereda, 2 p.m.

May 9

Petty theft: 900 block Genter Street, 5 p.m.

May 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Miramar Avenue, 8 a.m.

Residential burglary: 2400 block Vallecitos Court, 2 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Bellevue Avenue, 9 p.m.

May 11

Residential burglary: 500 block Midway Street, 2 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 300 block Kolmar Street, 6:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5200 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7300 block Cabrillo Avenue, 9 p.m.

May 12

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8000 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 5:40 p.m.

May 13

Residential burglary: 7400 block Hillside Drive, 8 p.m.

May 15

Petty theft: 2100 block Calle Guaymas, 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆