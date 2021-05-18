Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 20-27
Thursday, May 20
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Friday, May 21
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Chief Colin Stowell of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 23
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, May 24
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, May 25
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Rotary Club college scholarship awards will be celebrated. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Wednesday, May 26
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Thursday, May 27
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
