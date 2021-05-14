Hundreds gather in La Jolla to show support for Israel in Gaza conflict

Looking to show solidarity with Israeli troops amid a conflict with Palestinians, hundreds of people attended a rally in La Jolla the evening of May 13.

Coordinated by Shield of David, a nonprofit organization dedicated to confronting anti-Semitism and teaching Jewish students how to counter acts of anti-Semitism, the event brought six speakers, including local politicians, rabbis and more, to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center. Estimates of those in attendance ranged from 200 to 300.

During the event, Shield of David co-founder Eli Ben-Moshe said he saw Jewish people and “a lot of Christians” coming together, waving Israeli and American flags.

Demonstrators gather at a pro-Israel rally at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla on May 13. (Ariana Drehsler)

“This was not an Israel against Palestine thing, this was an America against anti-Semitism thing,” Ben-Moshe said. “We wanted to pinpoint the fact that if any other country was being bombarded the way Israel is, that country would have responded in a more serious way. We wanted to show solidarity with Jewish soldiers over there.”

The Associated Press reported May 14 that since May 10, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip with strikes. In Gaza, at least 126 people have been killed, including 31 children and 20 women; in Israel, seven people have been killed, including a 6-year-old boy and a soldier.

Demonstrators attend a pro-Israel rally in La Jolla on May 13. (Ariana Drehsler)

As a result of the conflict, there has been an increase in misinformation and acts of anti-Semitism, Ben-Moshe said.

“My kids are seeing things like ‘Israeli soldiers are killing babies’ and ‘They are taking over land that isn’t theirs’ when they go on social media,” Ben-Moshe said. “These soldiers have to defend themselves and they have no choice. ... It was great to see so many gather to show support for those fighting.” ◆