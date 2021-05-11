La Jolla crime and public safety news: Bird Rock crash, coronavirus case and vaccine numbers, police blotter

Bird Rock Community Council seeks witnesses to drive-over at roundabout

The Bird Rock Community Council is seeking witnesses to a drive-over at one of the La Jolla Boulevard roundabouts that caused damage recently.

The incident occurred overnight between April 30 and May 1 at the southwest corner of Camino de la Costa and La Jolla Boulevard, Maintenance Assessment District representative Barbara Dunbar told BRCC during its May 4 meeting.

“It appears a large vehicle drove over a portion of the roundabout and into the landscape area, displacing several boulders and plants, and then hit the tree and cleared a section of the trunk,” Dunbar said. “We believe we can save the tree, but that is being investigated. The vehicle took out the pedestrian cross signal before hitting city infrastructure. There was so much force it sheared off a 3-inch metal pipe at ground level.”

Vehicle debris was left behind, but the driver was able to keep going and fled the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email admin@manganoconsulting.com. Reports can be anonymous.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 9, ZIP code 92037 had 1,592 registered cases (up by 11 from last week) and 3,677.9 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 9, 27,210 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

April 18

Petty theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7 p.m.

April 30

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, 7 a.m.

May 1

Felony battery with serious bodily injury: La Jolla Boulevard at Westbourne Street, 1:40 a.m.

Petty theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 9 p.m.

May 2

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Kline Street, 4 p.m.

May 3

Elder abuse/neglect: 400 block Prospect Street, 11:59 a.m.

May 4

Vandalism: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 9:30 a.m.

May 5

Felony vehicle theft: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:55 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:30 a.m.

May 7

Residential burglary: 600 block Nautilus Street, 10 p.m.

Exhibit a deadly weapon other than a firearm: 2500 block Caminito Cartgate, 10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆