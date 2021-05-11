Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 13-20

Thursday, May 13

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, May 14

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Karly Brooks of The Borgen Project to combat world poverty will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, May 16

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 17

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, May 18

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Luis Pena, district attorney investigator from the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, May 19

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, May 20

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

