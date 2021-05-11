Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 13-20
Thursday, May 13
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Friday, May 14
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Karly Brooks of The Borgen Project to combat world poverty will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 16
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, May 17
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, May 18
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Luis Pena, district attorney investigator from the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, May 19
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com
Thursday, May 20
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.