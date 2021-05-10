Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Tarnishing the Jewel: Too much trash on La Jolla Parkway

Trash off La Jolla Parkway
(Rayan Hourani)
La Jolla resident Rayan Hourani writes that “over the years, excessive accumulated litter and garbage has been a worsening issue in La Jolla and especially on La Jolla Parkway, the main entrance corridor.”

Hourani took these pictures May 7 along La Jolla Parkway.

Trash beside La Jolla Parkway
(Rayan Hourani)
Litter beside La Jolla Parkway
(Rayan Hourani)

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

