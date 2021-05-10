Tarnishing the Jewel: Too much trash on La Jolla Parkway
La Jolla resident Rayan Hourani writes that “over the years, excessive accumulated litter and garbage has been a worsening issue in La Jolla and especially on La Jolla Parkway, the main entrance corridor.”
Hourani took these pictures May 7 along La Jolla Parkway.
If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel. ◆
