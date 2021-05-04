La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus and vaccine numbers, Drug Take Back Day results, blotter
Coronavirus by the numbers
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 2, ZIP code 92037 had 1,581 registered cases (up by nine from last week) and 3,652.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.
The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 2, 26,497 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.
7,850 pounds of medications returned in San Diego drug take-back
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it collected 7,850 pounds of unused, expired and unwanted medications in the San Diego area as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24.
The DEA collected more than 829,500 pounds of medications nationally, spokeswoman Rachel Crowley said in a statement.
Drop-off sites are open year-round throughout San Diego County so people don’t have to wait for the next Take Back Day to safely dispose of unwanted drugs. For more information, visit deatakeback.com. — City News Service
Police blotter
April 12
Commercial burglary: 6000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7 a.m.
April 19
Petty theft: 1200 block Archer Street, 11 a.m.
April 20
Fraud: 6600 block Avenida de las Pescas, 9 p.m.
April 23
Elder abuse/neglect: 6600 block Avenida Mirola, 7 a.m.
April 24
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
April 25
Felony grand theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 4 p.m.
Commercial burglary: 600 block Nautilus Street, 8 p.m.
April 28
Commercial burglary: 700 block Pearl Street, 4:45 a.m.
April 29
Petty theft: 1800 block Nautilus Street, 3 p.m.
April 30
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8000 block Paseo del Ocaso, 1:05 a.m.
May 1
Driving under the influence: Camino de la Costa and La Jolla Boulevard, 2:28 a.m.
May 2
Residential burglary: 1300 block Virginia Way, 9 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
