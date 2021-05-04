Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 6-13

Thursday, May 6

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, May 7

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Kiwanis Division 21 Lt. Gov. John Robert Crawford will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, May 9 — Mother’s Day

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 10

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, May 11

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Rotarian and travel agent Susan Rutan will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, May 12

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, May 13

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆