Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 6-13
Thursday, May 6
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, May 7
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Kiwanis Division 21 Lt. Gov. John Robert Crawford will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 9 — Mother’s Day
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, May 10
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, May 11
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Rotarian and travel agent Susan Rutan will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, May 12
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Thursday, May 13
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
