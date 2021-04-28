UC San Diego installs webcam on Scripps Pier so public can watch nesting ospreys

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has installed a live webcam on the Scripps Pier in La Jolla to let the public watch the nesting habits of ospreys.

This is the time of year that the birds of prey breed in Southern California. Ospreys can grow to 2 feet long and are widely known for the way they dive into the ocean to catch fish.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

According to allaboutbirds.org, “ospreys are excellent anglers. Over several studies, ospreys caught fish on at least one in every four dives, with success rates sometimes as high as 70 percent. The average time they spent hunting before making a catch was about 12 minutes.”

Ospreys named Ozzy and Dame Edna, pictured last spring, made a nest on a platform at the end of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla. (Courtesy)

A custom nesting platform was installed on the Scripps Pier in December 2018 to give the birds a safe place to nest.

To watch the live webcam feed, go to scripps.ucsd.edu/piercam.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆