UC San Diego installs webcam on Scripps Pier so public can watch nesting ospreys

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography has set up a live webcam at an osprey nesting platform on the Scripps Pier in La Jolla.
(Courtesy of Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)

This is the time of year when the large birds of prey breed.

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has installed a live webcam on the Scripps Pier in La Jolla to let the public watch the nesting habits of ospreys.

This is the time of year that the birds of prey breed in Southern California. Ospreys can grow to 2 feet long and are widely known for the way they dive into the ocean to catch fish.

According to allaboutbirds.org, “ospreys are excellent anglers. Over several studies, ospreys caught fish on at least one in every four dives, with success rates sometimes as high as 70 percent. The average time they spent hunting before making a catch was about 12 minutes.”

Ospreys named Ozzy and Dame Edna, pictured last spring, made a nest on a platform at the end of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla.
(Courtesy)

A custom nesting platform was installed on the Scripps Pier in December 2018 to give the birds a safe place to nest.

To watch the live webcam feed, go to scripps.ucsd.edu/piercam.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

