La Jolla crime and public safety news: Plea in fatal crash, coronavirus and vaccine numbers, police blotter

Man accused of DUI in fatal La Jolla crash pleads not guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter

A man accused of driving drunk when his speeding car crashed into a tree in La Jolla in November, killing his two passengers, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 20 after pleading not guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Peter John Meno, 27, was allowed to remain free on $100,000 bond posted earlier, according to a San Diego Community News Group report.

Meno is charged in a crash Nov. 22 that killed Jayden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside and Matthew Cate Jr., 19, of Vista.

According to police, Meno was driving his Nissan Altima west on Torrey Pines Road around 3:15 a.m. when he made a left turn onto Girard Avenue, lost control of the car and slammed into a palm tree in the 7500 block.

Meno was treated at a hospital and released to jail after the crash, police said.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 25, ZIP code 92037 had 1,572 registered cases (up by 20 from last week) and 3,631.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 25, 25,766 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

March 31

Fraud: 5600 block Caminito Isla, 11 a.m.

April 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Exchange Place

April 16

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, 7 a.m.

April 17

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Prospect Street, 1 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 3 a.m.

April 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 12:20 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 500 block Midway Street, 5 p.m.

April 20

Use/Under the influence of a controlled substance: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Genter Street, 5:35 p.m.

Petty theft: 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 6:21 p.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Wilbur Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

April 22

Residential robbery (weapon used): 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 3:30 p.m.

Possession of marijuana over an ounce: 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 5:28 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 7900 block Herschel Avenue, 6 p.m.

April 24

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Prospect Street, 2 a.m.

Drunk in public: 200 block Marine Street, 10:10 a.m.

April 25

Petty theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆