High school sports: Local swimmers post victories in CIF finals; Bishop’s pitcher tosses no-hitter

La Jolla High School freshman swimmer Arielle Brotman
La Jolla High School freshman Arielle Brotman is pictured April 15 during a swim meet in which she broke the school record for the 100-yard breaststroke. She went on to win the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in the CIF Division II girls finals April 23.
(Nicola Bugelli)
By La Jolla Light staff
CIF San Diego Swimming Championships

The Bishop’s School of La Jolla repeated as the boys champion of the CIF San Diego Section Division II Swimming Championships on April 23 at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon.

In the Division II girls finals, La Jolla High freshman Arielle Brotman won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke as her team placed eighth overall in the championship meet.

Bishop’s no-hitter

Bishop’s School senior Christian Nava pitched a no-hitter April 24 in a 14-0 victory over Castle Park High School of Chula Vista. The game was shortened to five innings because of the run-difference rule.

Nava struck out 11 batters while walking none. He faced only one batter more than the minimum, with the second hitter of the game reaching on an error. Nava also drove in two runs to provide himself some support. ◆

