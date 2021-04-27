Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 29-May 6
Friday, April 30
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Joe LaCava, San Diego City Council member representing District 1, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 2
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, May 4
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Cal Mann, a Rotarian who spent time in the Peace Corps, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Thursday, May 6
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
