Panga boat with ‘numerous’ life jackets found in La Jolla

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were unable to find anyone who may have been aboard a panga boat with several life jackets that was found onshore in La Jolla the morning of April 22, according to a spokesperson.

According to CBP, agents responded to reports of a vessel landing at about 5:40 a.m. near Whale View Point.

“Agents ... discovered an abandoned vessel with numerous life jackets and fuel containers nearby,” the spokesperson said. “Suspecting that the landing vessel was part of a maritime smuggling event, agents canvassed the area thoroughly but were unable to locate anyone associated with the vessel. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents responded and seized the vessel.”

Witnesses told the La Jolla Light that about 16 life jackets were found.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (619) 498-9900. ◆