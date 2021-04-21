La Jolla News Nuggets: Coast Walk Trail fundraiser, playhouse leaders, arts collection, more

J. McLaughlin to host fundraiser for Coast Walk Trail

Clothing store J. McLaughlin at 7880 Girard Ave. will host a spring styling event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 23-24, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Fifteen percent of sales will benefit the nonprofit Friends of Coast Walk Trail, which aids improvement projects on La Jolla’s Coast Walk Trail.

Purchases can be made in store, via phone at (858) 731-9338 or by email at stcalajolla@jmclaughlin.com. Curbside pickup, local delivery or complimentary shipping is available.

Friends of Coast Walk Trail President Brenda Fake will lead a guided tour of Coast Walk Trail at 9:45 a.m. April 25. The tour begins at the J. McLaughlin store.

La Jolla Playhouse announces new education and outreach leadership

La Jolla Playhouse announced new leadership positions in its new Department of Learning and Engagement. Bridget Cavaiola is director of learning, and Jacole Kitchen is director of arts engagement and in-house casting.

The department merges the playhouse’s education and community engagement efforts.

Cavaiola will oversee the playhouse’s learning initiatives, including in-school residencies and partnerships, summer youth programs, teacher training workshops and adult theater classes.

Kitchen will oversee engagement programs such as the Veterans Playwriting Workshop, the Playhouse Leadership Council and community-based theater projects. Kitchen also will continue to head the local casting process for playhouse productions.

For more on the playhouse’s learning and engagement activities, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/learningandengagement.

Three La Jolla artists selected for city’s Civic Arts Collection

Works by La Jolla artists Claudia Cano, Maya Vanderschuit and Huai Li have been selected for the city of San Diego’s recently expanded Civic Arts Collection.

The city announced that 100 new acquisitions from 89 local artists are being added to the collection through what is known as the SD Practice initiative, which focused on the purchase of existing artworks from San Diego-area artists.

Acquisition of the new works was made possible through a $500,000 gift from the estate of Thomas Rasmussen, an avid contemporary art collector.

The works will be featured in public places beginning this summer. To learn more, visit sdcivicartcollection.com.

Salk scientist awarded $300,000 pancreatic cancer research grant

Dannielle Engle, an assistant professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, has been selected as the first recipient of the Lustgarten Foundation-AACR Career Development Award for pancreatic cancer research in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Engle will receive $300,000 to fund her pancreatic cancer research, which focuses on understanding how to intercept the signals causing pancreatic cancer to metastasize and become deadly.

“This support will accelerate my lab’s work in finding better treatment options for people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” said Engle, a member of the National Cancer Institute-designated Salk Cancer Center.

“We are thrilled Dannie’s cancer research is continuing to receive notable recognition and support,” Salk President Rusty Gage said. “The dedication of early-career researchers like Dannie is changing the future of pancreatic cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

La Jolla Newcomers Club donates to food bank

Judi Omson and Mimi Sells deliver donations from the La Jolla Newcomers Club to the San Diego Food Bank. (Courtesy)

The La Jolla Newcomers Club recently donated more than 30 bags and boxes of food items to the San Diego Food Bank. Club member Mimi Sells coordinated the food drive.

The club is seeking new members. Residents who have moved to La Jolla’s 92037 ZIP code in the past three years are eligible and can apply at lajollanewcomers.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆