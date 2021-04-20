Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Justin Maletic captured this scene on a run past Wipeout Beach. (Justin Maletic)
A cloud formation known as altostratus undulatus stretches above La Jolla High School. (Pearl Preis)
A splash of color on a La Jolla coastal hike. (Nancy Hambacher)
A storm gathers off La Jolla in February, as seen from Coast Boulevard. (Davis Gammage)
The setting sun lights up a Muirlands trail. (Mark Romano)
Sunset is reflected in the sand at La Jolla Shores. (Fred Steiniger)
Fog descends on the lifeguard station near the Children’s Pool. (Marilyn Macrate)
Sunset watchers take in the view near the Torrey Pines Gliderport. (Stephen Breskin)
Bailey of La Jolla Shores finds a place to perch at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. (Gary McCook)
Ferocious winds whipped up choppy seas around the Children’s Pool in January. (Kathryn Anthony)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
