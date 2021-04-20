Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Justin Maletic captured this scene on a run past Wipeout Beach.
1/10
Justin Maletic captured this scene on a run past Wipeout Beach.  (Justin Maletic)
A cloud formation known as altostratus undulatus stretches above La Jolla High School.
2/10
A cloud formation known as altostratus undulatus stretches above La Jolla High School.  (Pearl Preis)
A splash of color on a La Jolla coastal hike.
3/10
A splash of color on a La Jolla coastal hike.  (Nancy Hambacher)
A storm gathers off La Jolla in February, as seen from Coast Boulevard.
4/10
A storm gathers off La Jolla in February, as seen from Coast Boulevard.  (Davis Gammage)
The setting sun lights up a Muirlands trail.
5/10
The setting sun lights up a Muirlands trail.  (Mark Romano)
Sunset is reflected in the sand at La Jolla Shores.
6/10
Sunset is reflected in the sand at La Jolla Shores.  (Fred Steiniger)
Fog descends on the lifeguard station near the Children's Pool.
7/10
Fog descends on the lifeguard station near the Children’s Pool.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Sunset watchers take in the view near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.
8/10
Sunset watchers take in the view near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.  (Stephen Breskin)
Bailey of La Jolla Shores finds a place to perch at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
9/10
Bailey of La Jolla Shores finds a place to perch at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.  (Gary McCook)
Ferocious winds whipped up choppy seas around the Children’s Pool in January.
10/10
Ferocious winds whipped up choppy seas around the Children’s Pool in January.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News Lifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement