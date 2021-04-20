La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus and vaccination numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 18, ZIP code 92037 had 1,552 registered cases (up by 33 from last week) and 3,585.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 18, 24,530 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

April 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 11:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Rosemont Street, 3 p.m.

April 10

Fraud: 8100 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 10:30 p.m.

April 11

Felony grand theft: 900 block Pearl Street, 1:55 p.m.

April 12

Petty theft: 300 block Nautilus Street, 12:56 a.m.

Residential burglary: 7900 block Avenida Alamar, 10 a.m.

April 14

Fraud: 1500 block Alta La Jolla Drive, 7 a.m.

April 16

Driving under the influence: 1200 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:39 p.m.

April 18

Driving under the influence: 8000 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:03 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆