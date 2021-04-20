La Jolla Business Roundup: New enterprises open from Bird Rock to UTC, but ArcLight Cinemas calls it quits

Just as movie theaters are opening again, even at reduced capacity, the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas said the upscale cinema locations will not reopen from their COVID-19 shutdowns.

That includes the 14-screen ArcLight theater in the Westfield UTC shopping center, which was the first ArcLight outside Los Angeles County when it opened in 2012, and the fifth overall.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago ... we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the company said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

Representatives of Westfield UTC were unable to comment on what will be done with the space.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

As one staple business closes, fitness company LIT Method recently unveiled the LIT Lab at Westfield UTC.

The LIT Lab showcases the new patent-pending LIT Strength Machine, described as a first-of-its-kind multifunctional rower. Guests can book a complimentary 30-minute demonstration. Learn more at westfield.com/utc/store/LIT-Lab-/74931.

The Village

In The Village, a casual coastal clothing line is getting ready for its grand opening, and a new barbershop already is welcoming clients.

Though the signage and ribbon cutting are still a few weeks away, Be Boutique opened this month at 7010 Ivanhoe Ave. after moving from Little Italy to offer “casual, well-made and easy-to-wear fashion,” said owner Lisa Harrison. It also offers loungewear, jewelry, accessories and gifts. The main brand, which is exclusive to the Be Boutique store, is Liverpool Los Angeles.

“I grew up spending my summers in La Jolla and moved here about six years ago,” Harrison said. “I loved shopping in The Village and have great memories of shopping at Saks and I. Magnin with my dad as a young girl. … I have had a few retail stores in the past eight years from Solana Beach to Little Italy. I am so excited to be opening in my hood and becoming a part of the La Jolla business community.”

Harrison can be reached at beboutiquesd@gmail.com.

Viland “Vinny” Maldini shows his Prospect Street barbershop. (Courtesy)

In late March, Vinny’s Barber Shop at 909 Prospect St. opened to offer men’s haircuts and classic hot lather shaves. Owner Viland “Vinny” Maldini has been cutting hair for 13 years and called it a “dream” to have a business in La Jolla.

“The barbershop has a rustic theme with cool classic black-and-white photos of celebrities and influential people,” he said. “I love La Jolla because my parents would vacation here, it’s so pretty and relaxing, and the restaurants, bars and hotels are incredible. … But there was one thing missing in La Jolla, and that was a neighborhood barbershop that’s inviting for families and tourists.”

Vinny’s Barber Shop can be reached at (858) 289-9591.

Bird Rock

Two new enterprises opened recently in Bird Rock: Emily Nicholson Law at 5689 La Jolla Blvd. and Lavande Wellness Boutique at 5544 La Jolla Blvd.

Nicholson opened her location in November, focusing on estate planning, but started seeing clients in person in late March.

Nicholson, a resident of Pacific Beach, started her career in banking but wanted to have a more personalized experience with people. “I have a good head for numbers and am a good listener and wanted to bring these skills together,” she said.

She said she wanted a practice in La Jolla so she could work close to home and “invest in my community.” Learn more at emilynicholsonlaw.com.

At Lavande Wellness Boutique, owner Kristy Hambrick said its events and services “help you wake up to yourself, your talents, your wisdom and all those gifts that are in all of us.”

Lavande, which opened in September, offers prana therapy (a “healing technique that involves channeling life force energy”), aromatherapy, acupressure, herbal remedies and more.

Hambrick said she explored Bird Rock for her center and fell in love with the community. “I had my heart set on opening here,” she said.

Learn more at loveandlavande.com. ◆