Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 22-29
Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day
• The La Jolla chapter of the Republican Women of California meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Paula Whitsell, chairwoman of the San Diego County Republican Party, will speak at the luncheon. $35. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670.
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, April 23
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. John Dorow, senior engineer for the San Diego Association of Governments, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, April 25
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, April 26
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, April 27
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Dr. Dilip Jeste, a neuropsychiatrist specializing in schizophrenia and healthy aging, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Wednesday, April 28
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
