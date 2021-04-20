Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 22-29

Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day

• The La Jolla chapter of the Republican Women of California meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Paula Whitsell, chairwoman of the San Diego County Republican Party, will speak at the luncheon. $35. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670.

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, April 23

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. John Dorow, senior engineer for the San Diego Association of Governments, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, April 25

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, April 26

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, April 27

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Dr. Dilip Jeste, a neuropsychiatrist specializing in schizophrenia and healthy aging, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, April 28

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆