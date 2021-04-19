Fairy statue fronting Norma Kay store in La Jolla is destroyed

In the dark of night over the weekend, the glittering fairy statue fronting the Norma Kay store at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel was destroyed in an apparent act of vandalism, the owner said.

“We don’t have much information, but it is a very sad thing,” said Kay, who added that she reported the incident to the San Diego Police Department and is reaching out to area businesses seeking surveillance footage.

She estimated it was vandalized between midnight and 6 a.m. April 17.

“We’re very sad that we have to face this reality of people vandalizing in this form,” she said. “It took a lot of effort to do this. One person couldn’t do this alone.”

The statue weighed 750 to 800 pounds and took four men to install. Kay said the statue was there and intact when she left the Prospect Street jewelry and gift store April 16, but when the morning manager of the hotel reported for work, it was destroyed.

“It feels like the end of an era,” Kay said. “Every day people would stand with her and take photos, and since she was destroyed, so many people noticed the loss and were so sad.”

Anyone with information about the incident can email normakay@sbcglobal.net. ◆