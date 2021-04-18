High school football wrap-up: La Jolla takes Eastern League with 5-0 season; Country Day finishes with win

La Jolla High School’s Eastern League champion varsity football team completed its pandemic-shortened season unbeaten at 5-0 with a 28-21 home victory over Helix of La Mesa on April 16. There are no playoffs this season.

La Jolla had been scheduled to play San Diego High School, but San Diego canceled after a police incident, in which a suspect was shot and killed, forced a two-day closure of the campus and left the football team with no place to practice.

An array of scheduling changes around San Diego County also affected La Jolla Country Day School, which switched its final opponent from Francis Parker of San Diego to Classical Academy of Escondido.

Because of school rules, Francis Parker had to quarantine for 14 days after a positive coronavirus test on the Classical Academy team, Parker’s April 2 opponent. Parker did not play the last two weeks of its schedule.

Classical, however, had to quarantine for only 10 days. Santa Fe Christian was scheduled to play Classical Academy but wasn’t sure the Caimans would be able to play, so SFC scheduled a game against Grossmont.

That left Classical Academy looking for a game.

Up stepped La Jolla Country Day, which played Classical at home on April 17 because LJCD already had a soccer match scheduled for the night before. The Torreys won, 54-22, to finish the season 3-1.

La Jolla’s The Bishop’s School played only three games this season and went 2-1.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆