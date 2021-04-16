La Jolla Shores Association swears in board members and picks officers; trees will be planted in Kellogg Park

Four La Jolla Shores Association board members elected last month — Pam Boynton, Janie Emerson, Rick Kent and Terry Kraszewski — were sworn in April 14 by San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose district includes La Jolla.

“Letting us know what’s going on in The Shores is so incredibly important, and your service to the community is unparalleled,” LaCava said.

Sharon Luscomb, who also was elected but could not attend the meeting, will be sworn in at the May meeting.

LJSA trustees serve three-year terms.

A slate of officers, who will serve one-year terms, was approved unanimously. Janie Emerson continues as president, Mary Coakley Munk continues as first vice president, Joe Dicks is now second vice president, Charlie Brown continues as secretary and John Shannon is treasurer.

Other LJSA news

New trees in Kellogg Park: A project to plant new trees in Kellogg Park received unanimous approval from the LJSA board. The project, begun in 2019, aims to replace trees lost to infestation or other reasons, Kraszewski said.

The trees are paid for by a grant from the Sunrise Rotary club, which donated the money nearly two years ago. Progress on the project was slowed, however, by the COVID-19 pandemic and waiting on city approval for the requisition.

But the city Parks & Recreation Department has approved the order and will plant the trees at the north end of the park, Coakley Munk said.

Four Torrey pines will be planted, costing $233 each. Five Australian tea trees also will be planted, costing $283 each. The total price for all the trees, plus funds for irrigation adjustments or other unforeseen costs, is $2,667.

The planting date had not yet been determined, though Kraszewski said she’s “hoping it’ll be pretty soon,” as spring is “the best time” to plant.

Lifeguards saw 165,000 beach visitors in La Jolla Shores in March. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Beach safety update: Lt. Lonnie Stephens of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said “it’s continued to be a busy spring at La Jolla Shores,” with 165,000 people visiting the beaches at The Shores in March.

Lifeguards performed 2,400 preventive actions last month, including “talking to the public about dangerous areas such as rip currents and other areas where we’d like to move them out of,” Stephens said.

Twenty water rescues were performed at The Shores in March, he said, along with six cliff rescues at Black’s Beach and 15 cases of medical aid.

“As always,” he said, “we want to remind you to remind your folks and your loved ones to always swim near a lifeguard. When you’re coming down to the beach, check in with your lifeguards at La Jolla Shores so we can give you updates on the best areas to swim.”

“As we move toward the busy summer season, we are gradually upstaffing with seasonal lifeguards and [at] Black’s Beach on the weekends,” Stephens added.

Community Relations Officer Brandon Broaddus of the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division said the division has been assigned five new officers, allowing it to open a fourth beach team.

Broaddus said that team will be focusing on “the northern beaches, such as La Jolla Shores, Marine Street [and] Windansea. We’re really excited about that, because I know we want to get people up there. We’ve seen large crowds at the beach already, and we want to start working on it.”

Beach and park vendors: As a result of state Senate Bill 946, which was signed in 2018 and “basically opened the door to vending,” the city can’t prohibit vendors on the beach, said Steve Hadley, representing LaCava.

Vendors do not need a permit, and “generally speaking, people can sell whatever they want right now in our parks,” Hadley said.

Furthermore, he said, efforts to curb such vendors receded during the pandemic, when “there was an effort to keep all businesses, not only at our established restaurants and food trucks but everybody making a dollar … surviving economically.”

For people concerned about vendors “parked in the street or blocking the sidewalk for [disabled] access or something, those kinds of things can be addressed,” Hadley said.

It would be “very helpful” if residents write to LaCava’s office to express their concerns, he said.

The La Jolla Shores Association next meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, online. Learn more at lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆