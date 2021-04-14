Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
UC San Diego plans to hold in-person graduation in June

UC San Diego ethnic-studies major David Rodriguez exults during a commencement ceremony in 2019.
(File)

Students will be required to be vaccinated or have tested negative recently for the coronavirus.

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
UC San Diego announced April 14 that it will hold an in-person commencement in June, but all participating students and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show that they recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Students also will be prohibited from taking more than two guests to the graduation ceremonies, which will be held June 12-13 on the field next to RIMAC Arena. The facility is currently being used as a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site.

More than 8,000 students will be eligible to obtain their degrees, a figure that is down about 1,000 from 2019, when UCSD last held an outdoor graduation. Last year’s ceremonies were online.

This year’s ceremonies also will be available online.

The main commencement speaker will be Alicia Garza, a UCSD graduate who is a principal at Black Futures Lab and a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. She also is the author of the book “The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart.” ◆

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

