UC San Diego plans to hold in-person graduation in June

UC San Diego announced April 14 that it will hold an in-person commencement in June, but all participating students and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show that they recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Students also will be prohibited from taking more than two guests to the graduation ceremonies, which will be held June 12-13 on the field next to RIMAC Arena. The facility is currently being used as a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site.

More than 8,000 students will be eligible to obtain their degrees, a figure that is down about 1,000 from 2019, when UCSD last held an outdoor graduation. Last year’s ceremonies were online.

This year’s ceremonies also will be available online.

The main commencement speaker will be Alicia Garza, a UCSD graduate who is a principal at Black Futures Lab and a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. She also is the author of the book “The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart.” ◆