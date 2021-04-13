La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus and vaccination numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 11, ZIP code 92037 had 1,519 registered cases (up by 30 from last week) and 3,509.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 11, 22,991 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

March 17

Residential burglary: 1100 block Sapphire Street, 7:30 p.m.

March 27

Vandalism: 1000 block Opal Street, 4:15 a.m.

March 29

Residential burglary: 2500 block Caminito La Paz, 10:40 p.m.

April 2

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 5 p.m.

April 3

Petty theft: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 2:35 p.m.

April 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7100 block Caminito Estrada, 12:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1600 block Bahia Vista Way, 1:55 a.m.

April 5

Felony grand theft: 900 block Sapphire Street, midnight

Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:13 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 300 block Via del Norte, 9:15 p.m.

April 6

Vehicle break-in/theft: 4900 block Crystal Drive, 9 p.m.

April 9

Petty theft: 700 block Pearl Street, 11:20 a.m.

April 10

Felony assault: 5500 block Ladybird Lane, 10:15 a.m. A son was suspected of pushing his elderly mother. When police arrived, he was gone.

Petty theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

April 11

Drunk in public: 1000 block Prospect Street, 7:13 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆