Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 15-22

Thursday, April 15

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, April 16

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at Fay Avenue and Kline Street. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Students from the San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts will perform. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, April 18

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, April 19

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, April 20

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Karthik Bodhinathan, a Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute Fishman Fund award winner, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, April 21

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day

• La Jolla chapter of Republican Women of California meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Paula Whitsell, chairwoman of the San Diego County Republican Party, will speak at the luncheon. $35. Reservations are required by noon Monday, April 19. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670.

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday's edition.


