Now you can follow the La Jolla Light on Twitter

Looking for up-to-the-minute information about meetings, including real-time discussion and decisions, and more of the latest in the community?

La Jolla Light staff writers are now on Twitter! You can follow Elisabeth Frausto at @efrausto and Ashley Mackin-Solomon at @MackinSolomon. ◆

