La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus cases and vaccines, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 4, ZIP code 92037 had 1,489 registered cases (up by 40 from last week) and 3,440 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 4, 20,896 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

March 14

Petty theft: 1200 block Roslyn Lane, noon

March 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 12:10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 6600 block Caminito Hermitage, 11 a.m.

Tampering with a vehicle: 6600 block Draper Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

March 26

Vandalism: 5400 block Bellevue Avenue, 1:35 a.m.

March 27

Felony vandalism: Dawes Street and Opal Street, 12:01 a.m.

Petty theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 9 p.m.

Petty theft: 1200 block Prospect Street. 10:40 p.m.

March 28

Petty theft: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, midnight

March 30

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 4:59 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 8000 block Girard Avenue, 7 p.m.

March 31

Residential burglary: 5300 block Westknoll Lane, 10 a.m.

April 3

Drunk in public: 7800 block Herschel Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

April 4

Felony vandalism: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:49 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆