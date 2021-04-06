Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 8-15

Thursday, April 8

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, April 9

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Dan McAllister, San Diego County treasurer-tax collector, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, April 11

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, April 12

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, April 13

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Michelle Brega, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority senior director for external relations, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, April 14

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, April 15

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆