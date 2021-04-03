La Jolla football: High-powered Vikings dominate Mission Bay to improve to 3-0

The La Jolla High School offense had run seven plays and the Vikings already had 28 points. Five plays later, they had 42.

That’s what happens when an explosive offense gets help from the defense and special teams.

And it’s what happens when your college-bound stars and young, strong-armed junior quarterback make big plays, as No. 8-ranked La Jolla didn’t have a scoring play of less than 27 yards — until the final touchdown — in beating Mission Bay, 63-3.

“It all worked, all phases,” said La Jolla coach Tyler Roach. “Obviously, we’re playing well, playing with confidence. We played smart and everyone contributed.”

The Vikings (3-0), the 2019 San Diego Section Division III champions and the Southern California Division 4-A champs, have won nine of their past 10 games going back to the 2019 championship season.

In its three games in this coronavirus-delayed season, La Jolla has outscored its opponents, 163-29.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Against Mission Bay, La Jolla scored on the first two series — one on offense on a 41-yard TD pass from quarterback Jackson Stratton to Max Smith, the other on a 30-yard interception return by Allessandro Demoreno.

Smith has accepted an appointment to the Naval Academy; Demoreno will play at Davidson next season.

La Jolla’s special teams got involved when Smith returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD.

Stratton finished the first half with TD passes of 59 yards to Diego Solis and 39, 61 and 27 yards to Devin Bale.

Solis is headed to the University of Chicago, while Bale will play next year at Northern Colorado.

Mission Bay quarterback Clash Orsborn scrambles away from La Jolla High defenders. (Josh DaFoe)

The Vikes also have offensive linemen Johnny Griffen and Isaac Ramirez heading to college — Griffen to Pacific University, Ramirez to Concordia in Minnesota.

The 6-foot-4 Stratton finished the night completing 13 of 20 passes for 353 yards and six TDs.

Next up for the Vikings is a game against Christian High School of El Cajon (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Granite Hills High in El Cajon.

In other local football action, La Jolla Country Day School defeated Escondido Charter High School, 34-14, on April 2 at Orange Glen High in Escondido.

The Torreys improved to 2-1 as quarterbacks Bito Bass-Sulpizio and Matthew Davis passed for a combined 350 yards and three touchdowns and each ran for a TD. Receiver Daniel Rosenberg caught 10 passes for 117 yards and a score.

Country Day’s next game is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, on the road against Tri-City Christian School of Vista (2-1).

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆