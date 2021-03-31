Man suspected of assaulting neighbor with a crowbar in La Jolla is arrested after hour-long standoff in ocean

San Diego police arrested a 25-year-old man who they alleged attacked his neighbor with a crowbar in La Jolla early March 30 and then ran into the ocean, keeping officers at bay for an hour before surrendering.

Police said the assailant also was armed with a knife, though it was not used in the attack.

The neighbor was struck on the head and a hand with the crowbar, police said. Information about the person’s condition was unavailable.

The assault was reported at about 2 a.m. in a backyard on Horizon Way near the north end of La Jolla Shores Drive.

Officers who responded said they saw a man with a knife and a crowbar on La Jolla Shores Drive and that when they tried to detain him, he ran toward the beach north of Scripps Pier. At one point he threatened an officer with the knife, police said.

The man ran into the ocean and stayed in the water for about an hour before he walked back to shore and surrendered, police said. The suspect was booked into jail on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest, according to jail records. ◆