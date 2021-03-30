La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus cases and vaccination numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 28, ZIP code 92037 had 1,449 registered cases (up by 15 from last week) and 3,347.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The county also posts a list of the number of residents who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by ZIP code. Through March 28, 19,130 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

March 17

Driving under the influence: 2800 block Scenic Place, 6:57 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 p.m.

March 18

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Via Mallorca, 3:30 p.m.

March 19

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:45 p.m.

March 22

Petty theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, noon

Simple battery: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 1:14 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5200 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 2 p.m.

Petty theft: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 3:07 p.m.

March 23

Drunk in public: 6600 block Tyrian Street, 4:13 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5900 block Cardeno Drive, 8:30 a.m.

March 24

Commercial burglary: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

March 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10 a.m.

March 26

Residential burglary: 7300 block Rue Michael, 8:33 a.m.

March 27

Felony vehicle theft: 5800 block Sagebrush Road, 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆