Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 1-8

Thursday, April 1

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

For the record: This article was updated to note that the La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed Sunday, April 4, for Easter.

Friday, April 2

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Michell Smith, vice president of development for San Diego Rescue Mission, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, April 4

• La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed April 4 for Easter. It is normally held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday at Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, April 6

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Mary Montgomery, manager of La Jolla’s Maintenance Assessment District, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, April 8

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

