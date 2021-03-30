Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 1-8
Thursday, April 1
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
For the record:
4:54 PM, Mar. 30, 2021This article was updated to note that the La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed Sunday, April 4, for Easter.
Friday, April 2
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Michell Smith, vice president of development for San Diego Rescue Mission, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, April 4
• La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed April 4 for Easter. It is normally held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday at Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, April 6
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Mary Montgomery, manager of La Jolla’s Maintenance Assessment District, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Thursday, April 8
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
