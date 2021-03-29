Photos: La Jolla High Vikings roll to football victory over Mira Mesa on Senior Night

La Jolla High School’s varsity football team honored its 19 senior players March 26 in its 2021 home opener, a 51-14 victory over Mira Mesa High School.

Many of the seniors have played together since their freshman year. “There is great camaraderie because they have all been together so long,” said coach Tyler Roach. “The fact that they get that closure [from Senior Night makes it] a special night for them.”

The evening opened with senior players taking the field individually with their families and then posing for a group photo.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 in the truncated spring season, which was delayed until this month by the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterback Jackson Stratton passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD. Running back Max Smith rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Receiver Diego Solis caught nine passes for 110 yards and two TDs.

La Jolla next plays at home against Mission Bay at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.

In other local football action, La Jolla Country Day School won its road game March 26 against Mountain Empire of Pine Valley, 24-7.

The Torreys’ next game is at 7 p.m. April 2 against Escondido Charter High School at Orange Glen High in Escondido.

The Bishop’s School completed its season 2-1 with a 27-17 victory March 26 on the road against Francis Parker School of San Diego. ◆

