Photos: La Jolla High Vikings roll to football victory over Mira Mesa on Senior Night

La Jolla wide receiver Max Raulston carries the ball during the Vikings' 51-14 home victory March 26 over Mira Mesa.
1/12
La Jolla wide receiver Max Raulston carries the ball during the Vikings’ 51-14 home victory March 26 over Mira Mesa.  (Jon Clark)
Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton throws during his 301-yard, four-touchdown passing night against Mira Mesa.
2/12
Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton throws during his 301-yard, four-touchdown passing night against Mira Mesa.  (Jon Clark)
La Jolla's Max Smith runs to the end zone for one of his three touchdowns scored March 26.
3/12
La Jolla’s Max Smith runs to the end zone for one of his three touchdowns scored March 26.  (Jon Clark)
Quarterback Jackson Stratton dives in for a touchdown in La Jolla's 51-14 win over Mira Mesa.
4/12
Quarterback Jackson Stratton dives in for a touchdown in La Jolla’s 51-14 win over Mira Mesa.  (Jon Clark)
Members of the La Jolla High School cheer squad follow the action as the Vikings took on Mira Mesa.
5/12
Members of the La Jolla High School cheer squad follow the action as the Vikings took on Mira Mesa.  (Jon Clark)
Vikings Ryan Weinberg (81) and Devin Bale (88) clear the way for Max Smith to run the ball against Mira Mesa on March 26.
6/12
Vikings Ryan Weinberg (81) and Devin Bale (88) clear the way for Max Smith to run the ball against Mira Mesa on March 26.  (Jon Clark)
Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton passes to receiver Diego Solis.
7/12
Vikings quarterback Jackson Stratton passes to receiver Diego Solis.  (Jon Clark)
Vikings senior football players and their families pose for a photo during Senior Night on March 26 at La Jolla High School.
8/12
Vikings senior football players and their families pose for a photo during Senior Night on March 26 at La Jolla High School.  (Jon Clark)
Senior Isaac Ramirez takes the field to be recognized during La Jolla High's football Senior Night on March 26.
9/12
Senior Isaac Ramirez takes the field to be recognized during La Jolla High’s football Senior Night on March 26.  (Jon Clark)
La Jolla High senior Davin St. John and family members celebrate the football team's Senior Night on March 26.
10/12
La Jolla High senior Davin St. John and family members celebrate the football team’s Senior Night on March 26.  (Jon Clark)
Senior Maliek Perry (left) gets help celebrating Senior Night from family including sophomore player Wallace Perry.
11/12
Senior football player Maliek Perry (left) is recognized on Senior Night. At right is Wallace Perry, a sophomore player.  (Jon Clark)
Seniors Max Smith and Luke Brunette were recognized during La Jolla High School's football Senior Night on March 26.
12/12
Seniors Max Smith and Luke Brunette were recognized during La Jolla High School’s football Senior Night on March 26.   (Jon Clark)
By La Jolla Light staff
La Jolla High School’s varsity football team honored its 19 senior players March 26 in its 2021 home opener, a 51-14 victory over Mira Mesa High School.

Many of the seniors have played together since their freshman year. “There is great camaraderie because they have all been together so long,” said coach Tyler Roach. “The fact that they get that closure [from Senior Night makes it] a special night for them.”

The evening opened with senior players taking the field individually with their families and then posing for a group photo.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 in the truncated spring season, which was delayed until this month by the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterback Jackson Stratton passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD. Running back Max Smith rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Receiver Diego Solis caught nine passes for 110 yards and two TDs.

La Jolla next plays at home against Mission Bay at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.

In other local football action, La Jolla Country Day School won its road game March 26 against Mountain Empire of Pine Valley, 24-7.

The Torreys’ next game is at 7 p.m. April 2 against Escondido Charter High School at Orange Glen High in Escondido.

The Bishop’s School completed its season 2-1 with a 27-17 victory March 26 on the road against Francis Parker School of San Diego. ◆

