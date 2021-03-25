Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Woman is pulled from the ocean near Children’s Pool and rushed to hospital

Patrol police car
(File)

Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water in ‘CPR status’ and hoisted her up to Coast Boulevard.

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Lifeguards pulled a woman from the ocean near the Children’s Pool in La Jolla the night of March 24, then hoisted her up the cliffs to a waiting ambulance, where medics performed CPR as they rushed her to a hospital, authorities said.

Few details of the incident were immediately available, but it happened around 7:50 p.m. below Coast Boulevard near Jenner Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

Police said there was a report of a man screaming frantically that a woman was in the water and needed help.

Mitchell didn’t know how the woman ended up in the water but said lifeguards pulled her from the ocean “in CPR status.” Medics rushed her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Earlier in the evening, a helicopter hoisted a hiker off the bluffs above Black’s Beach, Mitchell said. No other details about that incident were immediately available. ◆

News
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

