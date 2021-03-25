Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Photos: La Jolla High swimmers cruise to victory

La Jolla High's Roxy Hazuka swims in the 100-meter freestyle March 20 against Academy of Our Lady of Peace of San Diego.
1/6
La Jolla High’s Roxy Hazuka swims in the 100-meter freestyle March 20 in a meet with Academy of Our Lady of Peace of San Diego.  (Nicola Bugelli)
La Jolla's Natalie DiMeo swims in the 100-meter butterfly event March 20.
2/6
La Jolla’s Natalie DiMeo swims in the 100-meter butterfly event March 20.  (Nicola Bugetti)
Swimmers dive to start the boys 100-meter freestyle race.
3/6
Swimmers dive to start the boys 100-meter freestyle race.  (Nicola Bugelli)
Vikings relay team Tayler Stewart, Roxy Hazuka, Lulu Hirschfield and Stella Chopskie placed first in the 200-meter freestyle.
4/6
La Jolla’s Tayler Stewart, Roxy Hazuka, Lulu Hirschfield and Stella Chopskie took first place in the 200-meter freestyle relay.  (Nicola Bugetti)
La Jolla's Josh Lally competes in the 100-meter butterfly March 20.
5/6
La Jolla’s Josh Lally competes in the 100-meter butterfly March 20.  (Nicola Bugelli)
Vikings Margareta Backlund, Jordin Morrow, Austin Milligan and Sofia Soltero placed second in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
6/6
Vikings Margareta Backlund, Jordin Morrow, Austin Milligan and Sofia Soltero placed second in the 200-meter freestyle relay.  (Nicola Bugetti)
La Jolla High School boys and girls swimmers excelled in a March 20 meet with San Diego’s Academy of Our Lady of Peace and St. Augustine High School at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex in La Jolla.

The Vikings swept the six relay events and placed first in 13 of the 16 individual events.

— La Jolla Light staff

