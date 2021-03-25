Photos: La Jolla High swimmers cruise to victory
1/6
La Jolla High’s Roxy Hazuka swims in the 100-meter freestyle March 20 in a meet with Academy of Our Lady of Peace of San Diego. (Nicola Bugelli)
2/6
La Jolla’s Natalie DiMeo swims in the 100-meter butterfly event March 20. (Nicola Bugetti)
3/6
Swimmers dive to start the boys 100-meter freestyle race. (Nicola Bugelli)
4/6
La Jolla’s Tayler Stewart, Roxy Hazuka, Lulu Hirschfield and Stella Chopskie took first place in the 200-meter freestyle relay. (Nicola Bugetti)
5/6
La Jolla’s Josh Lally competes in the 100-meter butterfly March 20. (Nicola Bugelli)
6/6
Vikings Margareta Backlund, Jordin Morrow, Austin Milligan and Sofia Soltero placed second in the 200-meter freestyle relay. (Nicola Bugetti)
La Jolla High School boys and girls swimmers excelled in a March 20 meet with San Diego’s Academy of Our Lady of Peace and St. Augustine High School at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex in La Jolla.
The Vikings swept the six relay events and placed first in 13 of the 16 individual events.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.