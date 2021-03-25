Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

La Jolla beach-goers, be on the lookout for colorful bioluminescence in local waters

A plankton bloom produced bioluminescent light along the La Jolla coast in spring 2020.
(UC San Diego )
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Beach-goers in La Jolla and elsewhere in San Diego County should be on the lookout for bioluminescence, a harmless phenomenon that causes ocean waters to sparkle at night with enchanting neon blue light.

Bioluminescence has been seen in recent days in Dana Point, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach in Orange County.

There was a little of it in the La Jolla area about three weeks ago, and it could return and possibly spread, which is not unusual in the spring.

“We are seeing good numbers of the organisms that cause bioluminescence, but they aren’t as dense in the surf zone as they were last year,” said Clarissa Anderson, executive director of UC San Diego’s Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System.

San Diego County experienced widespread bioluminescence last year, drawing crowds to local beaches.

News

The ocean blue: Bioluminescence glows along the La Jolla coast

Bioluminescent waves roll in near the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla the night of April 30.

News

The ocean blue: Bioluminescence glows along the La Jolla coast

The blue glow lighting up the nighttime surf recently in the Scripps Pier area of La Jolla and other spots along the San Diego County coast is bioluminescence, a natural light show produced by tiny organisms.

The phenomenon is caused by single-cell organisms in plankton blooms that produce a chemical reaction that generates flashes of light, especially in breaking surf. ◆

News Health & Science
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement