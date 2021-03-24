Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/10
Waves break on the rocks next to the Windansea Beach hut. (Doug Gross)
2/10
A sunset silhouette against a painting-like sky is seen from the Country Club area. (Barry Levine)
3/10
A visitor to La Jolla Cove makes time for some shut-eye. (Ellen Reardon)
4/10
This sunset at Windansea left Fay Bales “in awe with what I saw in the sky.” (Fay Bales)
5/10
Beach-goers on land and in the air enjoy the sunset near Scripps Park. (Fred Steiniger)
6/10
Bailey Donald is happy for La Jolla High School sports to be back in action to cheer on the Vikings. (Kris Donald)
7/10
Was there a pot of gold? A rainbow comes down over 939 Coast Blvd. on Jan. 23. (Marguie Bartels)
8/10
A swimmer heads for the sea near Coast Boulevard. (Marilyn Macrate)
9/10
A Cooper’s hawk surveys its domain. (Penny Wilkes)
10/10
Another great day comes to an end near Scripps Pier. (Victoria Danzig)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.