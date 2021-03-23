La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, DEA Take Back Day, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 21, ZIP code 92037 had 1,434 registered cases (up by 19 from last week) and 3,312.9 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip

DEA Take Back Day for prescription drugs is April 24

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced that its 20th prescription drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

At its most recent Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. With studies indicating that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family members and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential, the DEA says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States saw an acceleration in overdose deaths during the first months of the pandemic last year.

During Take Back Day, the public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications beginning at 10 a.m. at collection sites that will adhere to local COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations. To find a site or learn more, visit deatakeback.com or call (800) 882-9539.

Police blotter

March 8

Fraud: 300 block Coast Boulevard, noon

March 12

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 11 a.m.

March 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Prospect Street, 8:30 a.m.

March 14

Commercial burglary: 700 block Pearl Street, 12:30 p.m.

March 16

Vandalism: 4900 block Cass Street, 8 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 4900 block Cass Street, 10:15 p.m.

March 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 4900 block Cass Street, 3:13 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5600 block Beaumont Avenue, 10 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 12:15 p.m.

March 18

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): La Jolla Boulevard at Westbourne Street, 1:21 a.m.

March 20

Residential burglary: 7300 block Eads Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon used): 900 block Pearl Street, 2:23 p.m.

March 22

Drunk in public: 6600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:30 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon used): 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆