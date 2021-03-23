Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 25-April 1

Thursday, March 25

• La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, March 26

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Lynda Forsha, executive director of Murals of La Jolla, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, March 28

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, March 30

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Jody Kent Lavy and Xavier McElrath-Bey, co-executive directors of the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Thursday, April 1

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

