Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 25-April 1
Thursday, March 25
• La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking Board meets, 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, March 26
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Lynda Forsha, executive director of Murals of La Jolla, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, March 28
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, March 30
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Jody Kent Lavy and Xavier McElrath-Bey, co-executive directors of the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, will speak. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Thursday, April 1
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
